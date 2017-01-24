Capitals-Senators Sum

|Washington
|Ottawa
|2
|1
|0—3
First Period_1, Ottawa, Kelly 3 (Claesson, Pyatt), 1:46 (sh). 2, Ottawa, Ryan 11 (Brassard, Claesson), 4:10.
Second Period_3, Ottawa, Smith 12 (Dzingel, Wideman), 11:57 (pp).
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Washington 9-13-9_31. Ottawa 10-13-11_34.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 6; Ottawa 1 of 4.
Goalies_Washington, Grubauer 9-2-2 (34 shots-31 saves). Ottawa, Condon 14-7-4 (31-31).
A_16,683 (19,153). T_2:29.
Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Brad Watson. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Steve Miller.
