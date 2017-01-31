9:35 am, February 1, 2017
Capitals-Islanders Sums

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 9:50 pm 01/31/2017 09:50pm
Washington 1 0 1—2
N.Y. Islanders 0 1 2—3

First Period_1, Washington, Kuznetsov 10 (Williams, Orpik), 4:41. Penalties_Eller, WSH, (tripping), 13:02.

Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Quine 5 (Ladd, De haan), 2:41 (pp). Penalties_Niskanen, WSH, (interference), 0:56; Beauvillier, NYI, (hooking), 4:33.

Third Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Strome 7 (Beauvillier, Nelson), 6:31. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Boychuk 6 (Cizikas, Tavares), 18:52. 5, Washington, Ovechkin 24 (Kuznetsov, Backstrom), 19:13. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Washington 9-5-16_30. N.Y. Islanders 11-11-7_29.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 1; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 2.

Goalies_Washington, Grubauer 9-3-2 (28 shots-26 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 15-7-3 (30-28).

A_11,240 (15,813). T_2:21.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Scott Driscoll.

