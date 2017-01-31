Capitals-Islanders Sum

|Washington
|1
|0
|1—2
|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|1
|2—3
First Period_1, Washington, Kuznetsov 10 (Williams, Orpik), 4:41.
Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Quine 5 (Ladd, De haan), 2:41 (pp).
Third Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Strome 7 (Beauvillier, Nelson), 6:31. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Boychuk 6 (Cizikas, Tavares), 18:52. 5, Washington, Ovechkin 24 (Kuznetsov, Backstrom), 19:13.
Shots on Goal_Washington 9-5-16_30. N.Y. Islanders 11-11-7_29.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 1; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 2.
Goalies_Washington, Grubauer 9-3-2 (28 shots-26 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 15-7-3 (30-28).
A_11,240 (15,813). T_2:21.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Scott Driscoll.
