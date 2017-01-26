10:37 pm, January 26, 2017
Capitals-Devils Sum

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 10:18 pm 01/26/2017 10:18pm
Washington 2 2 1—5
New Jersey 0 2 0—2

First Period_1, Washington, Ovechkin 23, 6:14. 2, Washington, Burakovsky 10, 18:28 (pp).

Second Period_3, New Jersey, Noesen 3 (Zacha, Josefson), 3:19. 4, Washington, Eller 8 (Burakovsky, Orlov), 8:29. 5, Washington, Kuznetsov 8 (Orlov, Ovechkin), 10:19 (pp). 6, New Jersey, Henrique 12 (Cammalleri, Parenteau), 18:16 (pp).

Third Period_7, Washington, Kuznetsov 9, 18:07.

Shots on Goal_Washington 9-17-10_36. New Jersey 11-9-9_29.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 2 of 4; New Jersey 1 of 3.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 24-8-4 (29 shots-27 saves). New Jersey, Schneider 14-15-7 (18-18), Kinkaid 6-6-2 (17-13).

A_13,428 (17,625). T_2:42.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Steve Miller.

Washington Capitals