Capitals-Canadiens Sum

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 10:26 pm
Washington 1 0 3—4
Montreal 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Washington, Backstrom 10 (Ovechkin, Alzner), 11:03.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Montreal, Plekanec 4 (Byron, Lehkonen), 7:18 (pp). 3, Washington, Kuznetsov 5 (Ovechkin, Williams), 8:12. 4, Washington, Connolly 5 (Kuznetsov), 11:00. 5, Washington, Ovechkin 19 (Backstrom, Johansson), 16:36 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Washington 12-16-11_39. Montreal 7-8-8_23.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 2; Montreal 1 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 19-8-4 (23 shots-22 saves). Montreal, Price 20-6-4 (39-35).

A_21,288 (21,273). T_2:29.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Devin Berg.

