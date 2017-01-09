Capitals-Canadiens Sum

|Washington
|1
|0
|3—4
|Montreal
|0
|0
|1—1
First Period_1, Washington, Backstrom 10 (Ovechkin, Alzner), 11:03.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_2, Montreal, Plekanec 4 (Byron, Lehkonen), 7:18 (pp). 3, Washington, Kuznetsov 5 (Ovechkin, Williams), 8:12. 4, Washington, Connolly 5 (Kuznetsov), 11:00. 5, Washington, Ovechkin 19 (Backstrom, Johansson), 16:36 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Washington 12-16-11_39. Montreal 7-8-8_23.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 2; Montreal 1 of 4.
Goalies_Washington, Holtby 19-8-4 (23 shots-22 saves). Montreal, Price 20-6-4 (39-35).
A_21,288 (21,273). T_2:29.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Devin Berg.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments