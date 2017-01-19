Capitals-Blues Sums

|Washington
2
4
1—7
St. Louis
0
1
2—3
First Period_1, Washington, Burakovsky 8 (Winnik, Eller), 5:37. 2, Washington, Beagle 9 (Wilson, Winnik), 7:41. Penalties_None.
Second Period_3, St. Louis, Schwartz 13 (Stastny, Steen), 0:19. 4, Washington, Oshie 16 (Ovechkin, Backstrom), 3:47. 5, Washington, Connolly 8 (Burakovsky), 7:33. 6, Washington, Johansson 15, 7:44. 7, Washington, Williams 16 (Kuznetsov, Orlov), 13:30 (pp). Penalties_Perron, STL, (hooking), 11:44; Orpik, WSH, (holding), 18:54.
Third Period_8, Washington, Kuznetsov 6 (Oshie, Ovechkin), 6:20. 9, St. Louis, Steen 7 (Schwartz, Gunnarsson), 10:00. 10, St. Louis, Steen 8 (Schwartz, Parayko), 16:25. Penalties_Schwartz, STL, (tripping), 0:06.
Shots on Goal_Washington 7-9-2_18. St. Louis 11-8-6_25.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 2; St. Louis 0 of 1.
Goalies_Washington, Holtby 22-8-4 (25 shots-22 saves). St. Louis, Hutton 6-6-2 (8-5), Allen 17-12-3 (10-6).
A_19,316 (19,150). T_2:24.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Jonny Murray.
