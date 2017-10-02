Trader Joe’s takes over and The Anthem can open. A Monday D.C. permit roundup.

On Friday, and throughout the weekend, Trader Joe’s threw a party to celebrate the grand opening of its first store outside of Northwest, as part of the Hine School redevelopment near Eastern Market on Capitol Hill.

Coincidentally, on the same day, a tenant layout permit was issued for the city’s next Trader Joe’s, a 16,000-square-foot store at 350 Florida Ave. NE near Union Market. That store, expected to open before the end of the year, will be part of The Edison at Union Market, a 187-unit apartment building from LCOR Inc.

Also last week, Trader Joe’s finally confirmed via a liquor license application that it will open in Glover Park as part of JBG Smith Properties’ The Glover House, the redevelopment of the shuttered Holiday Inn at 2101 Wisconsin Ave. NW. That project, scheduled to deliver in 2019, will feature more than 225 apartments, a majority of which will have more than two bedrooms.

The license application describes the Trader Joe’s as a “full-service grocery store that will…