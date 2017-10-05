The Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City has a new owner

The Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City has changed hands.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. announced Wednesday it purchased the luxury hotel located at 1250 S. Hayes St. in Arlington for $105 million, or roughly $287,670 per key.

An LLC associated with Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG), the owner of the adjacent Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, is listed by the county as the current owner of the property. Arlington assessed the hotel property’s value at $98.9 million earlier this year. The 18-story Ritz has 365 rooms and 19,000 square feet of meeting space. It recently underwent an $11 million renovation of its guestrooms and club lounge.

Xenia (NYSE: XHR) said it made the purchase with available cash and a loan. The Orlando-based real estate investment trust owns 39 hotels across 18 states. CEO Marcel Verbaas said in a statement the acquisition marks the company’s first purchase of a Ritz-Carlton and that Xenia looks forward to building upon its long relationship with flag-owner Marriott…