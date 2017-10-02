SAIC offers buyouts to senior managers, consolidates organizations

Reston-based Science Applications International Corp. announced Monday that it has offered voluntary buyouts to 100 senior managers while consolidating several organizations.

SAIC (NYSE: SAIC) has consolidated its five customer-facing customer groups into three and its six capabilities-focused service lines into three market segments, according to a release, but it offers no additional details. The 100 buyouts are described in the release as “voluntary retirement incentive” packages. It does not say if any top executives will be offered an out.

The effort is part of what SAIC, a government services firm, calls “Ingenuity 2025,” its long-term strategy for growth, “while also addressing near-term challenges SAIC faces in the first half of the fiscal year,” per the release.

“Ingenuity 2025 continues to generate excitement across SAIC as we focus on key strategic growth priorities and bring clarity to the performance drivers and business model enablers that will help us achieve sustained…