Report: Laurene Powell Jobs taking huge stake in Monumental

Monumental Sports & Entertainment has a new, major investor in Laurene Powell Jobs, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs, will invest enough — estimated in the “hundreds of millions of dollars” — to take about a 20 percent stake in Monumental, the company that controls the Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals, Washington Mystics, Capital One Arena and numerous other holdings, the paper reported.

Ted Leonsis will remain Monumental’s chief executive and will continue to run the teams, the Post reported. But, per the Post: “Through her sizable investment, Powell Jobs instantly commands an influential position in the male-dominated ownership circles of the ‘Big Four’ professional sports leagues.”

“We have an agreement with Laurene Powell Jobs, founder and president of Emerson Collective, to join the Monumental Sports & Entertainment ownership group,” according to a statement issued to the Post. “The process is underway and…