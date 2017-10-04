Packed house: How will all The Wharf’s restaurants survive?

Cathal Armstrong, the chef behind Alexandria’s Restaurant Eve and others, was at a crossroads in 2014. After ending his run at two of his spots, he was itching for something new. But when The Wharf deal landed on his desk? It took him more than two years to sign it.

“We went back and forth and back and forth internally about whether we wanted to do it, whether it was the right thing,” Armstrong said while sitting on the steps of the project’s District Pier on a recent sunny morning, surveying the massive project as it bustled with construction workers.

“It’s a big leap for us — to move to D.C., to move to an expensive piece of real estate, to move to a prime piece of real estate. It’s not something that we’ve done before.”

That hesitation and those “what ifs” have echoed across much of the D.C. restaurant community. At restaurant openings, networking events and broker happy hours for the past two years, dozens of insiders have asked the same question: “What…