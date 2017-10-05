Md. casinos raked in $134.5 million in September. MGM accounted for more than a third of it.

Maryland casinos raked in $134.5 million in September, a 38.6 percent increase over September 2016 driven by MGM National Harbor, the state’s newest gaming venue.

The resort, which opened in December along the Potomac River in Prince George’s County, generated $49.3 million last month from slot machines and table games.

Without taking MGM’s numbers into account, casino revenues in the state declined by $11.9 million compared with the same time last year — a 12.3 percent dip.

Live Casino, the state’s largest gambling venue, came closest to matching MGM’s total, with revenue of $46.9 million, though the number represents a decrease of about 12.9 percent over September 2016.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore also saw a decline in year-over-year revenue. The casino brought in $20.9 million, a 22.1 percent decrease.

Maryland’s three other casinos saw their revenues rise compared with last year.

Casino at Ocean Downs, on the Eastern Shore, posted the biggest gains, with $6.5 million…