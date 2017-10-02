201.5
Government Properties completes $1.4 billion First Potomac acquisition

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 2, 2017 5:25 pm 10/02/2017 05:25pm
Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: GOV) completed its $1.4 billion acquisition of Bethesda-based First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE: FPO) on Monday, adding nearly 6.5 million square feet of D.C.-area properties to the Newton, Massachusetts-based real estate investment trust’s portfolio.

The transaction comes a little more than three months after the two REITs announced the planned union, and it brings an end to the company co-founders Doug Donatelli and Nick Smith launched roughly two decades ago.

First Potomac shareholders approved the deal last Tuesday, though they voted down a nonbinding resolution granting more than $20.4 million in cash and equity grants to top executives, including CEO Bob Milkovich. Milkovich, First Potomac Chief Financial Officer Andrew Blocher and First Potomac General Counsel Samantha Gallagher relinquished their posts in connection with the sale, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

