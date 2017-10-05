Funding roundup: Mapping the Wi-Fi world, roadside assistance and more

The D.C.-based startup Wireless Registry has raised $6.2 million in new funding, according to a Thursday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, founded in 2013, had previously raised at least $5 million in debt and equity.

The company maps out the connections between internet and other connected devices to create an Internet of Things map that can be used in a variety of situations, such as verifying someone’s presence inside a store or looking at traffic or usage patterns in certain areas or over certain times. Wireless Registry offers a suite of products around this data, and allows companies to tap into it for use in other applications.

Wireless Registry did not respond to a request for comment. I will update this space if I get a response.

The company has previously raised money from New Atlantic Ventures and Blazar Ventures. CEO Tony Surak, who took over in 2016, was previously the chief revenue officer at Surefire Local and the vice president of global…