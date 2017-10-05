Bethesda’s vacant City Sports storefront finally finds a taker

A popular home furnishings store is decamping its Bethesda Row home for a new location, but it’s not going far. It’s moving next door, filling a long-term vacancy sparked by an all-too-familiar retail chain bankruptcy.

Urban Country, located at 7117 Arlington Road for the past nine and a half years, will take over the former City Sports space at 7121 Arlington Road, also within Federal Realty Investment Trust’s (NYSE: FRT) Bethesda Row development.

The existing Urban Country showroom will remain open until the new, nearly 6,000-square-foot space, which the retailer has already tested as a summer pop-up warehouse, is ready — likely by early spring. Work is expected to begin later this month.

The new split level store promises a “new, fresh design,” according to a release, and a more “contemporary aesthetic” designed by Mollie Darby of Bethesda-based Penney Design Group.

Urban County was founded by Jeffrey and Rachelle Roth in 1991. It describes itself as the “quintessential home…