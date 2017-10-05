201.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Bethesda's vacant City Sports…

Bethesda’s vacant City Sports storefront finally finds a taker

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 5, 2017 7:15 am 10/05/2017 07:15am
Share

A popular home furnishings store is decamping its Bethesda Row home for a new location, but it’s not going far. It’s moving next door, filling a long-term vacancy sparked by an all-too-familiar retail chain bankruptcy.

Urban Country, located at 7117 Arlington Road for the past nine and a half years, will take over the former City Sports space at 7121 Arlington Road, also within Federal Realty Investment Trust’s (NYSE: FRT) Bethesda Row development.

The existing Urban Country showroom will remain open until the new, nearly 6,000-square-foot space, which the retailer has already tested as a summer pop-up warehouse, is ready — likely by early spring. Work is expected to begin later this month.

The new split level store promises a “new, fresh design,” according to a release, and a more “contemporary aesthetic” designed by Mollie Darby of Bethesda-based Penney Design Group.

Urban County was founded by Jeffrey and Rachelle Roth in 1991. It describes itself as the “quintessential home…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest