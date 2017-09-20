Why covering federal business feels like coming home

This feels in some ways like the culmination of a 40-year journey.

It was “fed biz” that spurred Bill Terry to move his wife and two kids from Norfolk, Virginia, to Prince George’s County in 1977. Increased Department of Defense funding for my dad’s particular subject-matter expertise enabled him to grow his career, support a family, buy one house, then another and contribute to the regional economy in myriad other ways.

Five decades later, I’m the Washington Business Journal’s FedBiz writer, tasked with explaining how the federal government drives about one-third of Greater Washington’s economy. It’s an amazing window into something I’ve spent most of the last 20 years chronicling — local business communities.

I say most of the last 20 years because, while I’m not new to the Washington Business Journal, I did just recently complete a 15-month detour into corporate marketing with Booz Allen Hamilton. I learned a lot there and met some great people, but ultimately…