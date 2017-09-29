Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s big Huntington apartment plan just got bigger

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s big plans for Riverside Apartments is getting bigger.

WashREIT initially filed plans a year ago to add 550 units to the 1,222-unit apartment complex it purchased in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County. As its Fairfax County Planning Commission hearing approaches next week, a planning staff report shows that the plan has grown — by a lot.

WashREIT is now seeking to rezone the roughly 28 acres between Huntington Avenue and Cameron Run and add up to 767 units. That would turn the already large (1,222 units) multifamily development near Huntington Metro station into one of the area’s largest with nearly 2,000 units.

Under the revised plan, WashREIT intends to retain three 1960s-era buildings and add five more on what is now surface parking. Structured parking, both above grade and below, will replace the surface lots. The new buildings will be 60 to 85 feet tall, which is significantly smaller than the existing ones. The company is working…