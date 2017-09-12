501.5
This cybersecurity training startup has raised another $3.5M

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 12, 2017 8:00 am 09/12/2017 08:00am
Open-source cybersecurity training website Cybrary has raised another $3.5 million as it builds out more advanced and revenue-generating.

The Greenbelt company has signed on nearly 1.3 million users since its founding in 2015, and new users are signing up at the rate of about 12,000 to 16,000 per week, said co-founder Ryan Corey.

The new round will allow Cybrary add more (mostly free) content while creating new tools for users to organize their own training regimens and connect with third-party companies.

The company hopes to boost its new training courses from five to 10 courses per month to 50 to 100 courses.

“This round represents the resources we need to fully facilitate an open-source learning model,” Corey told me. “We offer free video training and the raw information is free and always will be free.”

But it was the introduction premium features — Cybrary for business teams, Cybrary for hiring managers and third-party applications sold on the Cybrary platform — earlier this…

