Startups to Watch: Surprise Ride

Location: D.C.

Founded: 2013

What it does: Creates educational and interactive activity kits for kids

Founder/owners: Donna Khalife, CEO, and Rosy Khalife, chief operating officer

Funding to date:$3.1 million, according to Crunchbase

It’s been a ride full of surprises.

Surprise Ride, the subscription box service for children’s activities, first got its five minutes of fame as a newborn startup on ABC’s “Shark Tank.” Then its founders, sisters Donna and Rosy Khalife, missed an opportunity to close a deal. But exposure from the show itself thrust them to the big leagues. Fast.

They had thousands of new customers. Sales spiked. Projections doubled. Emails flooded their inbox. The company outgrew the sisters’ apartment and moved to a new D.C. office.

“It was a tremendous amount of growth that we weren’t expecting so early on,” said Donna, the company’s CEO, in June.

About three years later, another twist: Kevin O’Leary signed on as an investor and advisor, giving…