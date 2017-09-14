Report: Sewage leaks, other mishaps bring MedStar Washington under safety investigation

MedStar Washington Hospital Center is being investigated by the D.C. Department of Health after reports of safety concerns at the hospital, including sewage leaks in an operating room, according to a report published Wednesday.

For instance, the final operating room where Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., had surgery after getting shot during a congressional baseball practice in Del Ray was closed just days later due to the sewage leak, according to the investigative report in USA Today.

The leaks are among multiple safety concerns current and former employees raised to USA Today, including a report that four foreign objects were left inside patients during surgery in the last year ending in February.

A hospital official confirmed that report to USA Today, saying in an interview that the hospital is on “a high reliability journey.”

Current and former staffers raised concerns in the context of whether budget cuts may have contributed to safety and quality lapses at the hospital. MedStar confirmed…