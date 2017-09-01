Proof.VC is back with another investment, a “startup of the week” raises money and more tech news

New York-based prescription drug data and technology company Truveris has raised at least $24.6 million, according to SEC filings, and a part of that appears to come from D.C.-area venture funders.

NAV Truveris I LLC reported a $1.12 million investment in Truveris and lists Proof.VC managing partner John Backus as one of its directors. The listed address for the LLC is the same as the address for Proof. The venture fund has been known to structure investments in the form of an LLC when it participates in a raise.

The LLC also lists Salt Lake City-based Assure Fund Management as a director in the LLC. But the extent of Assure’s participation in the funding round is unclear. Backus declined to comment for this story. Proof.VC managing partner Thanasis Delisthathis also declined to comment. Truveris and Assure did not return requests for comment.

But the funding appears to be a follow-up to previous investments by Backus and Delisthathis’ from their New Atlantic Ventures fund, which participated…