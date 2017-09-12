501.5
NBC Washington to launch Telemundo station

September 12, 2017
WRC-TV NBC 4 is taking over the affiliation rights for the Telemundo station in the Washington, D.C., market and will be launching its own Telemundo station in December, according to a memo obtained by the Washington Business Journal.

ZGS Communications, an Arlington-based company that owns the largest group of independent Telemundo affiliations, gave up its spectrum for the Washington, D.C., market earlier this year in an auction, which gave NBC Washington the ability to take back the Telemundo affiliation, according to an spokesperson who confirmed the new station.

NBC and ZGS have an affiliation agreement, and the spectrum sale triggered a clause that allows NBC to fold the Telemundo affiliation back into the company.

WRC-TV President and General Manager Jackie Bradford announced the move in a Sept. 6 memo to staff, saying the “project will expand NBC Washington news staff with a new team of Spanish-speaking and bilingual journalists to launch the new station. Both news teams will…

