Maryland Lottery and Gaming hires new managing director

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 26, 2017 2:23 pm 09/26/2017 02:23pm
The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency has named James Logue as its new managing director of gaming.

Logue was most recently the assistant director of video lottery in Delaware, where he worked for almost 20 years. The 23-year veteran of the Delaware State Police has been responsible for developing and enforcing casino policies, procedures, regulations and internal controls.

In his new role, Logue will manage a team of 21 agency staff members overseeing electronic gaming, auditing and responsible gaming programs at Maryland’s six casinos.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director Gordon Medenica said having someone with Logue’s experience will provide continuity and help ensure Maryland’s casino program “continues to run smoothly and remains a success.”

“From his understanding of gaming machines and systems to his experience as a regulator, [Logue] has a broad industry background that will make him a tremendous asset to the agency,” Medenica said.

