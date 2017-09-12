Long & Foster makes first acquisition after becoming part of Berkshire Hathaway

Long & Foster has made its first acquisition since being acquired by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, snapping up residential brokerage Evers & Co. and its nearly 100 real estate professionals.

Owner Donna Evers, who founded Evers & Co. in 1985, will join Long & Foster’s leadership team and continue to manage Evers & Co.’s three offices in Chevy Chase, Bethesda and D.C., according to a news release Tuesday afternoon. Terms weren’t disclosed.

The Evers & Co. brand will operate until the early fall before switching to Long & Foster. Evers & Co. reported $441 million in D.C. metro-area sales in 2015, according to Washington Business Journal research, up from $397 million in 2014. The company declined to disclose 2016 sales volume to the Business Journal.

“Like Long & Foster, Evers & Co. has a long history of success in the D.C. area real estate market, and we’re pleased to welcome their team to our family,” said Larry “Boomer” Foster, president of Long & Foster Real Estate,…