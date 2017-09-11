501.5
Learn on high: UVa.’s MBA program taking over two near-penthouse floors at 1100 Wilson

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 11, 2017
Talk about learning with a view.

The University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business is taking over two of the top floors at 1100 Wilson Blvd., nearly 40,000 square feet in total, according to a site plan amendment application filed with Arlington County. Building owner Monday Properties is seeking to convert the 30th and 31th floors from office to educational use.

The classrooms will be just a couple floors shy of the rooftop, which Monday is expected to renovate with a 5,000-square-foot terrace. A permit application for rooftop renovations at 1100 Wilson was filed last month.

The Darden School, which maintains its regional staff offices at 1100 Wilson, currently offers executive MBA classes at 1919 N. Lynn St. and executive education classes at 1000 Wilson Blvd., within the offices of Sands Capital Management.

While not clear in the application, it appears Darden plans to centralize its classrooms and offices in one location. Its plans for 1100 Wilson call for two tiered classrooms,…

