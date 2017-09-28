Iron Bow: This Herndon company is working to improve telehealth

What started as an effort to improve veteran medical care has evolved into a potentially pioneering device in the burgeoning telehealth industry for Iron Bow Technologies.

Despite the advanced level of technology behind the company’s Clinical Care Device, its purpose is rather simple: to increase access between patients and doctors, saving time and money in an increasingly bloated health care system.

“The solution is, it provides efficiencies on both sides, for the patient and the health care provider,” said Rene LaVigne, president and CEO of Iron Bow, which developed the device. “If so, it’s lowering costs and it’s providing greater access for health care and more continuous monitoring of care.”

Iron Bow produced its first iteration of the Clinical Care Device in 2010 for the Veterans Administration. It was designed to serve veterans in rural areas who did not have immediate access to health care. More than 2,000 of the devices were deployed in 1,300 areas, typically at…