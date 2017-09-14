Guinness brewery in Baltimore Co. readies to start making small batches, taking visitors

Guinness’ first U.S. brewery in 63 years is almost ready to start brewing small batches and welcoming visitors in Southwest Baltimore.

Guinness brewers said Wednesday that they expect to begin using a newly installed two-barrel test brewery on the Relay site early next week. The news comes a month after the iconic Irish brewery was awarded a liquor license from Baltimore County.

The company will also open a temporary taproom to the public by the end of October as it works toward completion of a larger brewery, taproom and restaurant complex in 2018.

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House project, first conceived about two years ago, “is really starting to take off,” said Andrew Beebe, the head of Guinness Brewery USA. “Now, we’re really focusing on making sure we’re letting people know what’s happening.”

When it’s finished, the $50 million Guinness project will include three breweries of different sizes, a restaurant and a tasting room. Guinness expects to hire 70 employees…