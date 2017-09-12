501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Forest City to weigh…

Forest City to weigh sale, merger to ‘enhance shareholder value’

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 12, 2017 6:57 am 09/12/2017 06:57am
Share

Forest City Realty Trust Inc., parent of Forest City Washington, will explore a potential merger or sale, among other options to “enhance stockholder value,” the company announced Monday.

The Cleveland-based Forest City (NYSE: FCEA), under pressure from the same activist investor pushing RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) to consider selling itself, said its board and management has “commenced a process to consider a broad range of alternatives,” including amended operating strategies, “structural alternatives” for the company’s assets, and “potential merger, acquisition or sale transactions.”

In a press release, the company emphasized the review may not result in any change or transaction, and there is no timetable to complete the review.

“In addition to the progress to date, we are dedicated to pursuing the right course of action for our Company and all stockholders, and are open to potential additional changes that could further maximize stockholder value,” James Ratner, non-executive…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

Pumpkin spice craze: What you'll find on local store shelves

Pumpkin-spice-flavored everything has arrived on store shelves: coffee creamer, cereal, even butter. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?