Forest City to weigh sale, merger to ‘enhance shareholder value’

Forest City Realty Trust Inc., parent of Forest City Washington, will explore a potential merger or sale, among other options to “enhance stockholder value,” the company announced Monday.

The Cleveland-based Forest City (NYSE: FCEA), under pressure from the same activist investor pushing RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) to consider selling itself, said its board and management has “commenced a process to consider a broad range of alternatives,” including amended operating strategies, “structural alternatives” for the company’s assets, and “potential merger, acquisition or sale transactions.”

In a press release, the company emphasized the review may not result in any change or transaction, and there is no timetable to complete the review.

“In addition to the progress to date, we are dedicated to pursuing the right course of action for our Company and all stockholders, and are open to potential additional changes that could further maximize stockholder value,” James Ratner, non-executive…