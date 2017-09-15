501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Digital Realty acquires Dupont…

Digital Realty acquires Dupont Fabros in $7.8B deal

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 15, 2017 8:03 am 09/15/2017 08:03am
Share

Digital Realty’s $7.8 billion acquisition of D.C.-based data center developer DuPont Fabros Technology has closed.

The all-stock deal was first announced in June. As a result of it, DuPont Fabros (NYSE: DFT), with its portfolio of 12 data centers concentrated in Northern Virginia, Chicago and Silicon Valley, is now a wholly owned subsidiary of San Francisco-based Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR).

“This highly strategic and complementary transaction further expands our product offering, and solidifies our blue-chip customer base,” A. William Stein, Digital Realty’s CEO, said in a release.

Digital Realty hosts more than 2,300 firms in its network of data centers across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Under the deal, DuPont Fabros stockholders will get 0.545 Digital Realty shares for each of their shares, a deal that values DuPont Fabros at $63.63 a share, or roughly 15 percent more than its closing price the day the deal was announced.

Former Dupont Fabros board members Michael…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

13 best universities in the DC area

U.S. News and World Report ranked more than 200 universities around the country based on academic performance as well as faculty and financial resources. Find out which area universities were nationally ranked.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?