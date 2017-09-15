Digital Realty acquires Dupont Fabros in $7.8B deal

Digital Realty’s $7.8 billion acquisition of D.C.-based data center developer DuPont Fabros Technology has closed.

The all-stock deal was first announced in June. As a result of it, DuPont Fabros (NYSE: DFT), with its portfolio of 12 data centers concentrated in Northern Virginia, Chicago and Silicon Valley, is now a wholly owned subsidiary of San Francisco-based Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR).

“This highly strategic and complementary transaction further expands our product offering, and solidifies our blue-chip customer base,” A. William Stein, Digital Realty’s CEO, said in a release.

Digital Realty hosts more than 2,300 firms in its network of data centers across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Under the deal, DuPont Fabros stockholders will get 0.545 Digital Realty shares for each of their shares, a deal that values DuPont Fabros at $63.63 a share, or roughly 15 percent more than its closing price the day the deal was announced.

