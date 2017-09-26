AusculTech Dx: Meet the company helping pediatricians go mobile

Eliminating waste in the health care system is perhaps a universal goal among those in the profession. And a product that has emerged locally may do even more than save money for insurers and patients, according to one of its developers.

“This is a technology that will lower costs and streamline care,” said Raj Shekhar, president and CEO of AusculTech Dx, the company behind the StethAid device. “We also hope it will save families and children the emotional cost of what they go through in the doctor’s office.”

StethAid is a mobile device-based digital stethoscope that aids in the diagnosis of pediatric heart murmurs. It connects to a smartphone, where an app records and analyzes the sounds in a patient’s chest. And the “coolest feature,” Shekhar said, is that it can determine whether the murmur is benign or abnormal.

Nearly 40 percent of children develop heart murmurs, Shekhar said, and the majority are deemed to be “innocent,” or normal, and go away on their own as…