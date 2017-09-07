501.5
Areva to establish joint venture with Reston-based nuclear fuel developer

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 7, 2017 7:35 am 09/07/2017 07:35am
Areva Inc. and Reston-based nuclear fuel developer Lightbridge Corp. have signed a binding agreement for a joint venture to commercialize and manufacture a new line of advanced metallic fuel for nuclear plants.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) developed the fuels that can be used in existing plants and new facilities under construction to improve operating efficiency and safety. Areva NP U.S., a subsidiary of Charlotte-based Areva Inc., and Lightbridge will be 50-50 partners in the venture.

The companies are expected to launch the joint venture in early 2018. The final operating agreement is expected before the end of the year, but Areva and Lightbridge have agreed on the essential terms and conditions to “develop, manufacture and commercialize” Lightbridge’s technology.

Research and development

The companies are now negotiating agreements on intellectual property and research and development.

“This innovative fuel design offers significant benefit to the nuclear energy industry…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

