Are some D.C. speed cameras traps? This councilmember is asking for a review.

Are some intersections and stretches of road in the District speed traps?

D.C. Councilmember Mary Cheh has sent a letter to the District Department of Transportation’s interim director, Jeff Marootian, trying to answer that question — at a time when speed camera ticket revenue has hit a record high. She’s asking for a review of all the roads and intersections with speed cameras, specifically those that generated at least $1 million in revenue, to ensure drivers are properly notified of their existence and that speed limits are appropriate, according to her letter.

Cheh, who chairs the D.C. Council’s Committee on Transportation and the Environment, wrote that she has received complaints from residents about the speed cameras. In an interview, she said she has yet to receive a response from DDOT but, she added, it’s a question of having confidence in one’s city government that this isn’t merely a revenue-generating ploy.

“I want the people in the District and commuters to have some…