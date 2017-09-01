Another delay for the $268M Potomac Yard Metro station

The opening of a new Metro station in Alexandria’s Potomac Yard has been pushed back until spring 2021, according to The Washington Post.

The reason for the delay is that Metro needs more time than anticipated to award a contract to build the $268 million station. Metro is overseeing the procurement and construction, while Alexandria is paying for the station through new tax revenue from development around the station as transportation grants.

“This solicitation will be longer due to the complexities of the project,” Metro spokesman Richard Jordan told the Post.

Mitch Bernstein, director of the city’s Department of Project Implementation, told the Post planners are looking into cost savings related to the procurement, which is adding time to the evaluation process.

Alexandria had expected Metro to award a contract this summer, with construction getting underway later in 2017. Metro now plans to award a contract for station construction next spring, according to the report. Construction…