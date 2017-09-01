501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Another delay for the…

Another delay for the $268M Potomac Yard Metro station

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 1, 2017 7:44 am 09/01/2017 07:44am
Share

The opening of a new Metro station in Alexandria’s Potomac Yard has been pushed back until spring 2021, according to The Washington Post.

The reason for the delay is that Metro needs more time than anticipated to award a contract to build the $268 million station. Metro is overseeing the procurement and construction, while Alexandria is paying for the station through new tax revenue from development around the station as transportation grants.

“This solicitation will be longer due to the complexities of the project,” Metro spokesman Richard Jordan told the Post.

Mitch Bernstein, director of the city’s Department of Project Implementation, told the Post planners are looking into cost savings related to the procurement, which is adding time to the evaluation process.

Alexandria had expected Metro to award a contract this summer, with construction getting underway later in 2017. Metro now plans to award a contract for station construction next spring, according to the report. Construction…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?