​Where you’ll want to be seen this month: Nobu Washington D.C.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 8, 2017 9:00 am 09/08/2017 09:00am
It’s been nearly three years in the works, and a year under construction, but it’s finally done: Japanese restaurant Nobu Washington D.C. opens Sept. 12. (It’s been in the planning so long, the lease was honored in WBJ’s Best Real Estate Deals of 2015.)

The 11,000-square-foot restaurant at 2501 M St. NW will begin taking reservations at 10 a.m. Friday for the opening and beyond. Nobu, which comes from chef Nobu Matsuhisa, has 40 locations in cities around the world, with several more expected to open in the next year.

Its arrival in the District signals the city’s growing reputation as a food city — New York and California A-listers have been snacking on Nobu-san’s black cod miso and yellowtail sashimi for decades.

Other than resort areas such as Honolulu and Las Vegas, only Dallas beat Washington, D.C., to the punch in terms of landing the buzzy restaurant group. Nobu will also no doubt bring a little Hollywood to the District — the list of celebrities who frequent the restaurant…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

