Your trip to Maryland’s Eastern Shore should be a little smoother next summer

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that Maryland will add a fourth eastbound lane to the Severn River Bridge near Annapolis, a project that should ease beach traffic for travelers from Greater Washington next summer.

The $22.8 million project calls for shifting an existing median barrier on the bridge and restriping the roadway for a seventh travel lane on U.S. Route 50 between Rowe Boulevard across the Severn River Bridge to the state Route 450-Route 2 interchange. Once completed, the bridge will have four eastbound lanes and three westbound lanes.

The area has become a difficult chokepoint for eastbound commuters and summer travelers ahead of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

“Every single day, 126,000 drivers are faced with serious backups that plague this bridge,” Hogan said in a statement. “On a typical summer Friday, that number swells to more than 145,000 vehicles. It is a serious bottleneck that is a constant headache for many Marylanders who live in Annapolis and the Broadneck…