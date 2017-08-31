501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » Your trip to Maryland's…

Your trip to Maryland’s Eastern Shore should be a little smoother next summer

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 31, 2017 8:04 am 08/31/2017 08:04am
Share

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that Maryland will add a fourth eastbound lane to the Severn River Bridge near Annapolis, a project that should ease beach traffic for travelers from Greater Washington next summer.

The $22.8 million project calls for shifting an existing median barrier on the bridge and restriping the roadway for a seventh travel lane on U.S. Route 50 between Rowe Boulevard across the Severn River Bridge to the state Route 450-Route 2 interchange. Once completed, the bridge will have four eastbound lanes and three westbound lanes.

The area has become a difficult chokepoint for eastbound commuters and summer travelers ahead of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

“Every single day, 126,000 drivers are faced with serious backups that plague this bridge,” Hogan said in a statement. “On a typical summer Friday, that number swells to more than 145,000 vehicles. It is a serious bottleneck that is a constant headache for many Marylanders who live in Annapolis and the Broadneck…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?