Work begins on I-395’s new Express Lanes. Here’s what it will do to your commute.

Around this time next year, your commute on Interstate 395 could be at least 10 minutes shorter.

Construction on 395’s 8-mile stretch of toll commuter lanes started Wednesday, with final project completion set for 2020. The $500 million Express Lanes project includes a new reversible lane, a fourth lane between Duke Street and Edsall Road, and improvements to the Eads Street interchange and parking by the Pentagon.

While buses, motorcycles and carpools of three or more people will be able to ride the Express Lanes for free, other commuters can pay a toll for access. Those toll payments will go toward an annual $15 million pool for other transportation projects in the region.

“This traffic has been a headache for years,” said Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe at the groundbreaking. “This project will benefit military employees, civilians, contract employees.”

Funding for the project is a mix of private and public. Partners include the Virginia Department of Transportation; Transurban,…