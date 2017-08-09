What’s surprising (and what’s not) about the Capital One Arena deal

It didn’t take too many Washington sports fans by surprise. The news Wednesday morning that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) would replace Verizon(NYSE: VZ) as the naming rights sponsor for Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s arena had been rumored and reported for weeks. Plus, it makes sense for the locally based financial mammoth to attach its name to a venue in the middle of D.C.’s highly trafficked Chinatown neighborhood.

It’s perhaps the value of the deal that came as a bit more of a shock.

At $100 million over 10 years, it ranks among the most lucrative naming rights deals for arenas in the United States. And that’s for a multipurpose venue that is 20 years old — not a sparkling new palace to hoops, hockey, hip-hop and arena rock. Remember, this is a venue that opened in 1997, when Monumental CEO Ted Leonsis was still chucking compact discs for America Online and Wizards guard Bradley Beal was just 4 years old. Usually, an arena’s highest value comes when it is new…