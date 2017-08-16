501.5
Viewpoint: What kind of Virginia do you want to live in?

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 16, 2017 1:20 pm 08/16/2017 01:20pm
The violent clashes between white supremacists and counter protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, continue to rattle the nation almost a week on. As the events were happening Aug. 12, as the clips of the violence came across my phone, I watched in horror they bubbled up in locations I knew so well a decade ago.

Emancipation Park, the location of the “Unite the Right” demonstration, was where I spent pleasant mornings reading on a park bench before heading into work at The Daily Progress, the city’s daily newspaper. And the street where Heather Heyer was killed after a car plowed into a crowd of counter protesters is just steps from the door to my former apartment on the city’s downtown mall.

I would have never thought such events were possible in Charlottesville. Yes, the city and state have a history of racial problems too long to recount in one column. But an act of domestic terror? It’s nearly unbelievable.

But this is what happens when hate groups are involved.

They’re…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

White supremacists clash with protesters in Charlottesville

A white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, erupted in violence Saturday, Aug. 13, when protesters and white supremacists clashed.

