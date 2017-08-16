Viewpoint: What kind of Virginia do you want to live in?

The violent clashes between white supremacists and counter protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, continue to rattle the nation almost a week on. As the events were happening Aug. 12, as the clips of the violence came across my phone, I watched in horror they bubbled up in locations I knew so well a decade ago.
Emancipation Park, the location of the “Unite the Right” demonstration, was where I spent pleasant mornings reading on a park bench before heading into work at The Daily Progress, the city’s daily newspaper. And the street where Heather Heyer was killed after a car plowed into a crowd of counter protesters is just steps from the door to my former apartment on the city’s downtown mall.
I would have never thought such events were possible in Charlottesville. Yes, the city and state have a history of racial problems too long to recount in one column. But an act of domestic terror? It’s nearly unbelievable.
But this is what happens when hate groups are involved.