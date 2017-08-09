Verizon Center officially has a new name — starting today

Goodbye, Verizon Center. Hello, Capital One Arena.

Starting today, Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF), the McLean-based credit card and banking behemoth, will officially become the naming rights sponsor for the downtown D.C. arena, home to the Washington Wizards and Capitals.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the basketball and hockey teams along with the 20,000-seat venue, made the announcement Wednesday morning, saying the change would take effect immediately.

Monumental declined to disclose terms of the deal, but the naming rights deal is valued at about $100 million over 10 years, according to a person familiar with the details.

Monumental, whose majority owner is sports and marketing whiz Ted Leonsis, said full signage and branding will follow in the fall.

Monumental also announced a $40 million investment to upgrade the venue’s technology and facilities, including moving to a new point-of-sale system and adding payment options for fans. The new system will allow…