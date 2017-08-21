ULA hits 120 successful missions with NASA satellite launch

A United Launch Alliance rocket launched a NASA communications satellite into orbit Friday, completing its 120th consecutive successful mission.

The Centennial, Colorado-based company’s Atlas V rocket blasted off from a Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, launch pad at 8:30 a.m. and just under two hours later delivered NASA’s Tracking DATA and Relay Satellite-M into orbit.

The TDRS-M satellite is part of a fleet of NASA orbiters that relay phone calls and data traffic for the International Space Station and other space hardware.

NASA’s first TDRS satellite launched in 1983 to handle around-the-clock communications, telemetry data and other signals from orbiting spacecraft. More than 40 NASA spacecraft rely on the satellites to communicate back to earth.

“ULA uses the TDRS system as a primary means of receiving and distributing launch vehicle telemetry data during every flight. In fact, the TDRS-K and TDRS-L spacecraft, launched by ULA in 2013 and 2014 tracked today’s launch”…