501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Washington Business Journal » ULA hits 120 successful…

ULA hits 120 successful missions with NASA satellite launch

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 21, 2017 7:49 am 08/21/2017 07:49am
Share

A United Launch Alliance rocket launched a NASA communications satellite into orbit Friday, completing its 120th consecutive successful mission.

The Centennial, Colorado-based company’s Atlas V rocket blasted off from a Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, launch pad at 8:30 a.m. and just under two hours later delivered NASA’s Tracking DATA and Relay Satellite-M into orbit.

The TDRS-M satellite is part of a fleet of NASA orbiters that relay phone calls and data traffic for the International Space Station and other space hardware.

NASA’s first TDRS satellite launched in 1983 to handle around-the-clock communications, telemetry data and other signals from orbiting spacecraft. More than 40 NASA spacecraft rely on the satellites to communicate back to earth.

“ULA uses the TDRS system as a primary means of receiving and distributing launch vehicle telemetry data during every flight. In fact, the TDRS-K and TDRS-L spacecraft, launched by ULA in 2013 and 2014 tracked today’s launch”…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Latest News Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?