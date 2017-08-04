This D.C. company just launched on-demand prescription delivery

A D.C.-based tech company has just launched a same-day prescription delivery service, diving into an increasingly crowded field of firms that aim to get people their pharmaceuticals as quickly as possible.

The company, CaryRx, allows patients or their doctors to order prescriptions using a mobile app and get free delivery inside the District through Postmates. CaryRx is Postmates first prescription fulfillment partner.

CaryRx was started by pharmacist Areo Nazari and business partner Kevin Lance, with angel funding from Nima Negahban, chief technology officer with Arlington-based Kinetica. Nazari declined to disclose how much seed funding the company has raised.

Having worked for a few national chain pharmacies in the District in recent years, Nazari said he regularly spotted ways the business could be more efficient, spurring the development and launch of CaryRx.

“There was a need for some innovation in this industry,” said Nazari, who is CEO of the company. “Time and time again, there…