These local venues rank among the top across the globe for concert and event ticket sales

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 3, 2017 2:32 pm 08/03/2017 02:32pm
Verizon Center in D.C. and EagleBank Arena at George Mason University in Fairfax are two of the world’s leading indoor venues for ticket sales at concerts, shows and events this year.

The Greater Washington arenas are among the top 100 for such sales on a mid-year list from California-based trade publication Pollstar, which covers the concert industry internationally. It ranks the world’s 200 largest venues based on the number of tickets sold from Jan. 1 through June 30.

Verizon sits at No. 32 in the world, with 241,858 tickets sold since the beginning of 2017, while EagleBank ranks No. 72 with 123,454 tickets sold.

While Verizon has dropped somewhat from its position halfway through 2016 (No. 19 with 254,438 tickets sold), EagleBank has increased ticket sales and climbed up the ladder since this point last year (No. 81 with 101,117 tickets sold).

This comes following news early this year that the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, which holds shows at Verizon Center and…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

