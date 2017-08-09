501.5
The Wharf adds an independent bookstore to its mix

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 9, 2017 9:17 am 08/09/2017 09:17am
The Wharf can now count Politics and Prose among the long list of distinguished D.C. businesses coming to the 2 million-square-foot waterfront development in Southwest D.C.

The longtime Northwest D.C. bookstore will open a 2,300-square-foot store near The Channel apartment building and The Anthem, a music venue from 9:30 Club owner I.M.P. It will join District Hardware & Bike, which is opening its first shop outside Foggy Bottom at The Wharf, and Cordial Wines & Spirits, as well as a CVS.

The $2.5 billion Wharf also features a veritable who’s who of D.C. restaurateurs, including Mike Isabella, Fiola’s Fabio Trabocchi, Restaurant Eve’s Cathal Armstrong, Hank’s Oyster Bar’s Jamie Leeds, Masseria’s Nick Stefanelli and others. Fast-casual favorites include Taylor Gourmet, Blue Bottle Coffee and Shake Shack.

Politics and Prose is known for its author events, and already has several set up for The Wharf location once it opens, including MSNBC host Chris Matthews, Jordanian-Filipina-American…

