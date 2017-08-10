The biggest public works project in D.C. history has a new design, set timeline and a team to build it

The District on Thursday unveiled a new design for the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge replacement, while announcing a contract with a team of builders and revealing a timeline for the long-awaited project.

South Capitol Bridgebuilders — a joint venture of Archer Western Construction LLC and Granite Construction Co. — landed a $441 million contract to build the six-lane Anacostia River crossing. The federal government is chipping in at least $200 million.

The 1,600-foot-long span will be constructed roughly 100 feet from the existing South Capitol Street bridge, which has been classified as functionally obsolete. Work will be underway by the end of 2017, with completion scheduled for the fall of 2021.

Aecom is serving as lead designer.

The bridge design, featuring three above-deck arches and two piers that will appear to float in the river, has been radically changed from earlier versions, which called for a more understated classical arch. In 2013, the U.S. Commission of Fine…