SpaceX, ULA, Orbital ATK: 3 rocket launches scheduled for August

It will be a busy stretch in Cape Canaveral area, as three rocket launches are scheduled to happen with several days of each other.

Hawthorne, California-based SpaceX; Centennial, Colorado-based United Launch Alliance and Dulles-based Orbital ATK Inc. (NYSE: OA) all have launches on the calendar.

SpaceX will launch and attempt to land — a feat that has been done several times already — its Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday. The launch from Cape Canaveral’s Air Force Station at Complex 39A will be for a cargo delivery mission to the International Space Station. SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, which will be loaded onto the Falcon 9, will carry the supplies.

United Launch Alliance — a joint venture rocket firm from Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) and The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) — will launch its Atlas 5 rocket from Cape Canaveral Launch Complex 41 on Aug. 18. The Atlas 5 rocket will carry the Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System to orbit. The TDRSS will connect mission control with the…