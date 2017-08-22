Shirlington apartment community sells for $144 million

A Chicago firm has paid $144 million to acquire a 404-unit apartment community in Shirlington.

Waterton announced Tuesday that it bought Windsor at Shirlington Village, which it will immediately rebrand as The Citizen at Shirlington Village. The property, at 3000 S. Randolph St. within the Village at Shirlington, includes 132 units in an eight-story building and 272 more in a low-rise building.

“The Citizen offers the walkable, urban-inspired lifestyle many renters seek in an accessible location close to the Pentagon and jobs throughout the D.C. metro,” Matthew Masinter, senior vice president of acquisitions at Waterton, said in a release. “Because the property was developed 25 years ago, it also presented us with an opportunity to add value through strategic improvements that will enhance the marketability of the community.”

Waterton did not release the sales price. However, the $144 million price tag was recorded with Arlington County. The seller appears to be an affiliate…