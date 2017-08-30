Saul lands $157M loan to partially finance massive Ballston project

An affiliate of Saul Centers Inc. (NYSE: BFS) has secured more than $150 million to support its remake of the Mazda Rosenthal dealership site in Ballston as residential over retail, including a small format Target.

According to an 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, 750 North Glebe LLC entered into a $157 million “construction to permanent loan” with Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. The loan, per the SEC filing, will be used to partially finance construction of 750 N. Glebe — 491 apartments over 61,000 square feet of retail.

The financing, which will cover more than half of the project’s estimated $275 million price tag — including land acquisition — is secured by the property. It will be disbursed once Saul has invested $120 million into the effort, per the 8-K. As of July 31, the company had invested just over $68 million.

Saul announced in May it had landed a 41,000-square-foot Target to anchor the retail. It has since told investors…