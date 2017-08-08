Roadside envisions Fannie Mae campus as a ‘village’ anchored by underground Wegmans

You won’t see D.C.’s first Wegmans supermarket, even after it opens on the 10-acre Fannie Mae campus, but its presence will be key to the compound’s impending transformation.

“I call it a village,” Roadside Development founder Richard Lake told the Washington Business Journal about reintroducing the site to the public through seven new buildings on six parcels, a series of new internal streets, programming on the expansive lawn fronting Wisconsin Avenue NW and a new town square in the north-central part of the campus.

To that end, Lake walked us through Roadside’s master-plan concept, which the company presented to D.C.’s Historic Preservation Review Board last week.

The 80,000-square-foot Wegmans will slide underneath the existing headquarters building, a 228,000-square-foot Williamsburg-style structure constructed between the late 1950s and early 1960s. The popular store, the first Wegmans in the District, will not be visible from Wisconsin Avenue, though Lake said he plans significant…