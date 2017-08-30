Reston-based cybersecurity firm raises $26.3 million

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Inc., a Reston-based cybersecurity firm, has raised $26.3 million in debt and venture capital to expand its portfolio and build its international sales.

Eastward Capital and Triangle Peak Partners are new investors in the company, joining long-term investors Alsop Louie Partners, Neuberger Berman and New Spring Capital.

LookingGlass specializes in threat-detection monitoring and its clients include private companies and government agencies.

The LookingGlass platform takes a preemptive approach to protecting technology systems from hackers, CEO Chris Coleman told the Washington Business Journal in 2015. He described the strategy as “playing whack-a-mole” when intrusive activity is suspected. The broader idea is to predict what potential intruders might attempt and defend against those actions.

The company was established in Baltimore and later moved to Arlington County. It moved into a 20,000-square-foot office at 10740 Parkridge Blvd. in Reston in March.…