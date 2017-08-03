501.5
Raytheon’s market cap soars past $50B on defense sector strength

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 3, 2017 7:04 am 08/03/2017 07:04am
Massachusetts-based defense contractor Raytheon Co.’s stock market value is now worth more than $50 billion for the first time in its 35-year history.

Helped by strong defense-spending and the Trump’s administration’s military focus, the company’s stock has surged 22 percent this year to $173.20 as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Raytheon (NYSE: RTN), which makes the Patriot missile system and employs about 4,000 in Greater Washington, announced last week that its net sales for the second quarter of 2017 had risen to $6.3 billion, up 4.2 percent from the previous period the year before.

In a recent earnings conference call, Raytheon CEO Thomas Kennedy said that “having an administration that supports industry and going after international business changes the game. And we have an administration now that is significantly supporting international work for domestic, actually U.S. industry. And that has opened several doors for us. Now we’ve been very successful before those doors were opened, so it’s…

